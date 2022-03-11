Previous
Long walk done by sandradavies
Photo 682

Long walk done

Here I am at the finish after finding my way from one end of New Zealand to the other.
11th March 2022

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I'm taking a break while I walk the length of New Zealand over the spring and summer.
186% complete

