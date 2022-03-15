Previous
Next
No cairns by sandradavies
Photo 693

No cairns

Many rock tracks without a cairn meant I am lost. This so often happened when the terrain changed across rock falls as the weather altered the route.
15th March 2022 15th Mar 22

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I'm taking a break while I walk the length of New Zealand over the spring and summer. I'll be back. Instagram - sandradavieslibrary...
191% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise