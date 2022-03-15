Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 693
No cairns
Many rock tracks without a cairn meant I am lost. This so often happened when the terrain changed across rock falls as the weather altered the route.
15th March 2022
15th Mar 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I'm taking a break while I walk the length of New Zealand over the spring and summer. I'll be back. Instagram - sandradavieslibrary...
948
photos
42
followers
52
following
191% complete
View this month »
691
692
693
694
695
696
697
698
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
2021 Current
Camera
Pixel 5
Taken
2nd February 2022 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ta
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close