Sharing plants by sandradavies
Photo 713

Sharing plants

Digging up and sending the big and small Hosta to Christchurch is a thank you for their generosity. During poor weather they collected and kept me safe. Their garden was a haven. I'm so glad to add a part of me to their very special place.
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

SandraD

@sandradavies
2022 I'm back! I'm taking a break while I walk the length of New Zealand over the spring and summer. I'll be back. Instagram...
