In the end by sandradavies
Photo 813

In the end

The only things that matter are
How much I loved,
How gently I lived
How gracefully I let go of things not meant for me.
14th April 2022 14th Apr 22

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I'm filling gaps in my project with daily images and dialogue from my 5 month hike. My goal is to fill the gaps, your comments...
264% complete

View this month »

