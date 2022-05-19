Previous
Recent damage by sandradavies
Photo 734

Recent damage

The reason for a blocked track is usually tree fall. Local tracks are well maintained with orange triangles yet in the back country you have to find your way around, over and locate the track again. Challenging, today this was easy.
Dianne
A major fall.
May 29th, 2022  
