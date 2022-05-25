Previous
Small stream by sandradavies
Photo 740

Small stream

Wet feet on the Ngamuwahine Loop Track walk.
25th May 2022

SandraD

@sandradavies
I've considered a new camera but first I want to learn all I can with my current one. My project will be filled with...
Photo Details

Anna
Handsomely!
May 29th, 2022  
