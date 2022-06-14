Sign up
Photo 760
Wellington Nov 21
The weather across New Zealand is horrific at the moment. I spoke with my son in Wellington Central today and found this pic for my project.
Saint Gerard's Catholic Church and Monastery of Mount Victoria is seen just above the red boat on the horizontal line.
14th June 2022
14th Jun 22
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I've considered a new camera but first I want to learn all I can with my current one. My project will be filled with...
