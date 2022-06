A sad path find

Animal owners who are unaware of where their pets are at night, this may be what they've been up too.

The carnage and remains of this chook was scattered along 5 meters, the fight was marked by a large chick poo nearby and feathers along the path, the carcass gone. Very sad.

Traps are set along the walkways for rats and stoats so it is unlikely to be the culprit. The natural bird life along this walk is the best around but is challenged if pets are left at night to hunt.