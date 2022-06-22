Previous
What am I doing by sandradavies
Photo 768

What am I doing

I left a safe haven with my back pack here at Opua in the spring of 2021. A story I will tell in reviewing my pictures here. I walked the length of New Zealand and survived.
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

SandraD

@sandradavies
I've considered a new camera but first I want to learn all I can with my current one. My project will be filled with...
210% complete

you're a mighty woman! I am in awe
June 26th, 2022  
Dianne
Looking forward to more images. Congratulations.
June 26th, 2022  
