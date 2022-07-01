Previous
Queen Charlotte Walkway

Covid disrupted all plans to through hike the North Island. After jumping around them I walked from Taumarunui to Wellington. I pick up my progress at Picton to begin the South Island at Ships Cove at the start of Queen Charlotte Walkway on Dec 1, Day 51
This is a stream where Captain Cook got water for his crew on his third visit in 1777. He refreshed and refitted his ships nearby; however, we are revisiting our colonial history here in New Zealand to more accurately tell a balanced story of the Māori and early days before and after colonisation.
SandraD

@sandradavies
Delwyn Barnett ace
As soon as I saw this photo I recognised it. I did the Queen Charlotte walk earlier this year and we started here of course too at Ship's Cove.
June 30th, 2022  
