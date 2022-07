Starveall Hut – Slaty Hut, Alpine

Rain was forecasted based on when I last had internet service, so I have to read the weather for what it is. Overnight it was drizzling but I'm above the skyline now so should expect rain and quick weather shifts.

The rain kept me moving. Alpine flowers were abundant, tiny mostly but some pink and others white. Yellow larger flowers grew in bunches on a stalk. To photograph them would take time I didn’t have.