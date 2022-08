Breast Hill looking over Hawea

It was an easy day expected with a gradual climb in grass and rock following a fence line to get to the Breast Hill Track. Breath-taking views across Lake Hawea where we stopped for a long lunch.



After 2 hours resting and sitting watching falcon fall and rise in the wind, we relaxed as we watched the scene change. The water changed colour regularly, with wind ripples and the cloud cover. The hut was only 2.5km away so a leisure stroll down to it.