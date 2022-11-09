Previous
9 Waiting by sandradavies
Photo 937

9 Waiting

Waiting for a friend to visit I was outside enjoying the garden, and her car arrived.

It has been a joy to fill my garden with colour after leaving in bare last summer due to being away walking the tracks.
9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

SandraD

@sandradavies
I'm filling gaps in my project with daily images and dialogue from my 5 month hike. My goal is to fill the gaps, your comments...
