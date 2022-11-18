Sign up
Photo 957
Broken Glass
I heard it slip and then a BLOP. I was fascinated to watch the shards slowly expand and fire away from its neighbour. What fun.
18th November 2022
18th Nov 22
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I'm filling gaps in my project with daily images and dialogue from my 5 month hike. My goal is to fill the gaps, your comments...
Album
2021 Current
Camera
Pixel 5
Taken
18th November 2022 5:41pm
Tags
glass
