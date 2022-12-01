Sign up
Photo 976
Wahine legend
We did a field trip today and walked to an urban waterfall to take slow shutter speed pics of nature. I found a fellow colleague trying to use ferns as foreground.
To me the sight was what maori legends are made out of. As usual I take what I want and liked the fern reflections.
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I have waited to use my DSLR Nikon to learn more techniques from a pro and will post pictures from the formal learning into my...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2021 Current
Camera
NIKON D5500
Taken
1st December 2022 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
learning
