Previous
Next
Wahine legend by sandradavies
Photo 976

Wahine legend

We did a field trip today and walked to an urban waterfall to take slow shutter speed pics of nature. I found a fellow colleague trying to use ferns as foreground.

To me the sight was what maori legends are made out of. As usual I take what I want and liked the fern reflections.
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I have waited to use my DSLR Nikon to learn more techniques from a pro and will post pictures from the formal learning into my...
267% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise