Playing with light by sandradavies
Photo 978

Playing with light

We had some fun with lights during my photography course. This is a wreath of LED lights waved around.
3rd December 2022 3rd Dec 22

SandraD

@sandradavies
I have waited to use my DSLR Nikon to learn more techniques from a pro and will post pictures from the formal learning into my...
Photo Details

