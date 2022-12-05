Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 980
Another Abstract
I totally lost the plot and sat at the cafe to go over the exposure triangle, again.
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I have waited to use my DSLR Nikon to learn more techniques from a pro and will post pictures from the formal learning into my...
1233
photos
41
followers
55
following
269% complete
View this month »
976
977
978
979
980
981
982
983
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
2021 Current
Camera
NIKON D5500
Taken
7th December 2022 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
learner
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close