KiwiBank by sandradavies
Photo 1087

KiwiBank

Physically visiting the bank is rare for most of us these days but I had too today. I was pleased to read this sign while waiting. The kiwiana includes sayings like "a place chock full of talent". Love it!
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

SandraD

@sandradavies
