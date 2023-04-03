Previous
Focus on tiny by sandradavies
Focus on tiny

Here's Emma Prill demonstrating some paint sticks and how they can paint in a fine tiny, focussed way.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

SandraD

@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
Dawn ace
Looks interesting
April 4th, 2023  
