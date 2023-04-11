Sign up
Photo 1129
A fine balance
I still love this piece of colourful art in my home, canvas by David Le Bartard. I have always been amused by the artists name and want to put an 'S' for it to make sense.
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
1
0
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
2021 Current
Camera
Canon EOS RP
Taken
10th April 2023 4:44pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
apr23
Dawn
ace
A nice shot and yes I think I’d be doing the same lol
April 10th, 2023
