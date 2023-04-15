Sign up
Photo 1133
Te Whiti Riser
A pleasant walk into the hills in Lower Hutt. This scene is taken from the summit (266m) looking south to Wellington.
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
0
0
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
1383
photos
45
followers
62
following
310% complete
View this month »
1126
1127
1128
1129
1130
1131
1132
1133
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2021 Current
Camera
Pixel 5
Taken
15th April 2023 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
apr33
