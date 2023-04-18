Sign up
Photo 1136
Framed Looking through marae
A tiny subject. There it is the tekoteko missed in my earlier shot. It is the tip of the whare nui or meeting house viewed through the fence.
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
