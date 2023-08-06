Previous
Old Trees in Tauranga by sandradavies
Old Trees in Tauranga

Peaking through the branches of this old tree is the Maungatapu bridge. Many old trees survive along the inner harbour, I bet they have been climbed on by many kids too.
