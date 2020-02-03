MDINA CATHEDRAL MUSEUM

I am still going through my November pictures. I have been to so many places and have taken so many photos during the last two month of 2019 that I have almost stopped taking pictures until I sort them out and share those I like best.

Having said that, in the last days of November, I set off on my own to visit the Cathedral Museum at Mdina. Christine is not a fan of museums and I wanted to be alone to take my time in going around the exhibits. My aim was to see an exhibition of sacred crosses and the Cathedral coin collection which I saw some 50 years ago and which I wanted to revisit. Unfortunately the latter was not available for viewing but I still had a great time.

I have taken many pictures on the day and will share some collages to show as many pictures as possible.

The two shots in this collage were taken at the museum. Explanations which I took pictures of are added for those of you who are interested.

