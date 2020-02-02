Previous
TWENTY FOUR HOURS by sangwann
Photo 3274

TWENTY FOUR HOURS

Twenty four hours difference.

Took these three shots yesterday. My first tulip of the season after many years. By the evening the flower was closed again. This morning it will be starting the same cycle.
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

@sangwann
