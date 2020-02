MOTH?

I saw this guy with these beautiful markings resting on a wall near my front door. Ran inside, got the camera and took a couple of shots. I have never seen anything like him before. He must be a moth. If not he has to be an Avro Vulcan bomber from the 1960's.

