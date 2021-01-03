FESTIVE LIGHTS (2)

We love the festivities during the Christmas season and normally we go out in city centres, in Sliema and Valletta and sometimes Hamrun to enjoy the happy atmospheres. This year we avoided going out because of Covid 19 but Christine told me let’s go round some places in our car. So a couple of days after Christmas we drove to three villages not far from each other.

From Żebbuġ we proceeded to Siġġiewi . This is the church square and the main meeting place of the village of Siġġiewi. The parish church is dedicated to St Nicholas but has nothing to do with Santa Claus though the saint is the same person. My car is the white one at the right bottom corner of the picture. Christine stayed in the car while I got out to take a couple of shots.

