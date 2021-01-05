THE BEST OF ST. CLEMENT’S

Oranges and lemons,

Say the bells of St. Clement’s.

You owe me five farthings,

Say the bells of St. Martin’s.

When will you pay me?

Say the bells of Old Bailey.

ect. ect.....



I was of the impression that the first verse was "The Best of St. Clement's" until I looked it up on the internet but I still liked it for this shot.

Oranges just cut from my tree with the lemon tree full of fruit in the background. Christine and I have been eating at least 4 delicious and very juicy oranges each and every day for the last month and the tree is still full of fruit . Very abundant crop this year. The lemon is the same, we have given many to relatives from those we have cut.

Thank you so much for your visits, for your comments and for the fav's.