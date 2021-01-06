Previous
Next
EPIPHANY TODAY by sangwann
Photo 3613

EPIPHANY TODAY

One last bauble shot before the curtain closes for the Christmas festivities.
It has been our custom – we, the older generation – that the Christmas festivities end on 6th January, the day the Church celebrates Epiphany. Until some decades ago the day was a public holiday. We have continued with the habit of keeping our decorations until Epiphany is over and start dismantling and putting away our decorations the next day – by we I mean Christine, she won’t let others do it for her.
Many thanks for your views, comments and fav's.
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
989% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise