EPIPHANY TODAY

One last bauble shot before the curtain closes for the Christmas festivities.

It has been our custom – we, the older generation – that the Christmas festivities end on 6th January, the day the Church celebrates Epiphany. Until some decades ago the day was a public holiday. We have continued with the habit of keeping our decorations until Epiphany is over and start dismantling and putting away our decorations the next day – by we I mean Christine, she won’t let others do it for her.

