Previous
Next
MNAJDRA TEMPLES by sangwann
Photo 3663

MNAJDRA TEMPLES

Continuing an hour’s walk, Max and I reached Mnajdra Temples. The area which is protected by a wire fence all round was closed but I had no intention to visit because I had brought Max here around a year ago. Around 500m up this path is the Ħaġar Qim Temples complex . Both Mnajdra and Ħaġar Qim are included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. The temples have been dated to over 3000 years BC.
Top photo is a merge of two shots. My intention was to show the protective canopy built to protect the site from the elements. A similar cover has been erected over the Ħaġar Qim Temples. The other two photos show the different stages down from Ħaġar Qim to Mnajdra with, of course, Max to prop up the pictures.
Thank you very much for your looks, comments and fav.
25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1003% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Fascinated that they are covered away from the elements. Must be an interesting place to visit, ten times more so when in the company of the intrepid young Max!
February 25th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting to see that it is covered and so well protected from people and the elements I guess.
February 25th, 2021  
Phil Howcroft
This is really cool Dione . Thanks for sharing
February 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise