MNAJDRA TEMPLES

Continuing an hour’s walk, Max and I reached Mnajdra Temples. The area which is protected by a wire fence all round was closed but I had no intention to visit because I had brought Max here around a year ago. Around 500m up this path is the Ħaġar Qim Temples complex . Both Mnajdra and Ħaġar Qim are included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. The temples have been dated to over 3000 years BC.

Top photo is a merge of two shots. My intention was to show the protective canopy built to protect the site from the elements. A similar cover has been erected over the Ħaġar Qim Temples. The other two photos show the different stages down from Ħaġar Qim to Mnajdra with, of course, Max to prop up the pictures.

Thank you very much for your looks, comments and fav.

