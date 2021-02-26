WHAT A FIND!

Continuing on Max and my walk of the day in the region of Mnajdra Temples. We had parked in the parking place near the Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra Interpretation Centre so we soon came to the car. From there we had a 15 minutes drive to Għar Lapsi. On the way down the winding road that leads down to the beach I saw this very interesting building and parked haphazardly to take a few shots of it. It looks deserted; pity if it is allowed to fall down to pieces. I tried to find some information on it on the internet but my attempt was unsuccessful. Did some editing on it and I liked the result.

