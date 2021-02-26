Previous
Next
WHAT A FIND! by sangwann
Photo 3664

WHAT A FIND!

Continuing on Max and my walk of the day in the region of Mnajdra Temples. We had parked in the parking place near the Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra Interpretation Centre so we soon came to the car. From there we had a 15 minutes drive to Għar Lapsi. On the way down the winding road that leads down to the beach I saw this very interesting building and parked haphazardly to take a few shots of it. It looks deserted; pity if it is allowed to fall down to pieces. I tried to find some information on it on the internet but my attempt was unsuccessful. Did some editing on it and I liked the result.
Thank you very much for your visits, comments and fav's.
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1003% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
How interesting. It looks so well preserved that I’m surprised there is no information on it. Very good editing.
February 26th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
Somebody must know - have the story of these most interesting buildings with battlements and arched windows! I like the barren landscape around them too!

I did find this: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ħamrija_Tower
February 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise