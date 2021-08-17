THE WALLS OF A CITY

The unsurmountable walls of Malta’s capital city, Valletta. I made sure not to cut out the cars in the picture so you can see the height of the city wall.

In an 1878 book, Valletta was described as "one of the best fortified cities in the world. Its fortifications are the most important of the fortifications of Malta, and today they form part of a UNESCO World Heritage

Malta has often been called the ‘Fortress Island’ due to the great mass of military architecture that can be seen everywhere. This is a legacy of the islands’ history which saw them being fought over, time and again, due to their strategic location and deep, safe harbours.

