THE THIRTY-NINE STEPS by sangwann
THE THIRTY-NINE STEPS

Could be more, could be less but in that range. These are the steps that take you to a bridge that connects one of the arms of the Grand Harbour breakwater to the Valletta side. The bridge was severely damaged by enemy bombing during WORD War II but was rebuilt some years ago.
The 39 Steps is a 1935 British thriller film directed by Alfred Hitchcock and starring Robert Donat and Madeleine Carroll. It is very loosely based on the 1915 adventure novel. I remember seeing that film which was in b&w and had a very exciting story.
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

August 18th, 2021  
