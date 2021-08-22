WE WILL REMEMBER THEM

A composite image of the Great Siege Bell Memorial which is situated at the edge of the Valletta fortifications overlooking Malta’s Grand Harbour. The shots were taken when I went for a walk around part of the Valletta fortifications.

The 10 tonne bronze Great Siege Bell memorial was inaugurated by Queen Elizabeth and the President of Malta, Dr. Censu Tabone on 29 May 1992, on the 50th anniversary of the awarding of the George Cross for Bravery to the island of Malta in 1942. It is rung daily at noon.



The bell is mounted in a limestone tower. At the foot of the bell tower is a bronze figure jutting out from the fortification walls representing those who died in the siege. The gallery contains pictures of the plaques. The memorial was built on the initiative of the "George Cross Island Association" based on the idea of a local member, Philip Pullicino.

