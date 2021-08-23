LA SACRA INFERMERIA

Shot taken from near the Great Siege Bell Memorial





La Sacra Infermeria, or The Holy Infirmary, was ordered to be built by Grand Master Jean de la Cassière on 7 November 1574 and was completed towards the end of the 16th century. It was meant to receive Maltese and foreign patients, as well as to provide lodging to pilgrims travelling to the Holy Land. Its architect is not known, but it is usually attributed to the Maltese architect Girolamo Cassar. It has seen several renovations during the years. When the Knights were forced to leave the Island in 1798, Napoleons' troops used the hospital for their own personnel. The British, who took over Malta's government in 1800, renamed the Infirmary 'Station Hospital', and used it as such until the end of the First World War. After years of dereliction, in 1979 it was converted into the modern Mediterranean Conference Centre whilst keeping its historic features. The sensitive and innovative restoration won the international acclaim with the coveted ‘Europa Nostra' Award for its successful blending of the fine old architecture with modern technology.

