HIDING BEHIND THE CAMERA

On our second day our aim was to visit the islands. And that is me on the Vaporetto was taking us to the first island we decided to visit – Murano. In land the weather was cloudy but not cold. Not so on the open sea - the wind was chilly outside of the vaporetto cabin, but nothing would keep me from taking shots of whatever drew my interest, so I had to stand the freezing winds.

The Vaporetto is the only real public transport in Venice. It is a passenger vessel, which is similar to a bus used in other places.

There are about 20 water-bus-lines in Venice. The ferries are used within the island of Venice. But they also connect the main island with other islands and Venice with the mainland.

