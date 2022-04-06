ONE OF MANY

This church, one of many in Venice, was looking out onto the canal as the vaporetto was taking us to Murano. It hit me like it did decades ago when we spent a day in Venice, probably for its unique façade. So I took a quick shot of it. Then some edit at home and this is the result.

I have wasted a good hour and even more to try to trace its name but could not find it on the internet. If anyone knows which church it is, I would be glad to find out, too.

