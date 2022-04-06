Previous
Next
ONE OF MANY by sangwann
Photo 4068

ONE OF MANY

This church, one of many in Venice, was looking out onto the canal as the vaporetto was taking us to Murano. It hit me like it did decades ago when we spent a day in Venice, probably for its unique façade. So I took a quick shot of it. Then some edit at home and this is the result.
I have wasted a good hour and even more to try to trace its name but could not find it on the internet. If anyone knows which church it is, I would be glad to find out, too.
Thank you so much for your views, comments and favourites on my yesterday's picture.
6th April 2022 6th Apr 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1114% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such an enchanting city ! and a lovely capture !
April 6th, 2022  
CC Folk ace
Beautiful. Such a vintage look. Reminds me of a postcard.
April 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise