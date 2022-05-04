Previous
RIALTO BRIDGE by sangwann
RIALTO BRIDGE

Who has not heard of this iconic bridge?
Shot taken on Day 5 of our Treviso holiday – a second day in Venice. And we haven’t seen much of what Venice has to offer.
Thank you so much for your views, comments and fav's. on yesterday's picture.
4th May 2022 4th May 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
Lovely composition and capture. Great that you got a gondolier in your shot. I have walked over this bridge so often ;-)
May 4th, 2022  
