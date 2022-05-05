IN THE QUEUE

Waiting, waiting! : Me: “Shall we go to some other place and return later?”

Christine, Mary Grace and Joe: “Better wait. The queue will increase the later we come.”

Five minutes pass – no movement yet.

Me”: “Let’s go see something else and return immediately after! ”

The others:: “No we wait!”.

Another 5 minutes pass.

Me : “Let’s go and have a coffee at least.”

The others: “No, it’s either now or never.”

Conversation (in my mind only) while waiting to enter the Doge’s Palace in Venice. Actually, we didn’t have to wait long to go in but I really hate being in a queue.

As a consolation I had my camera and I pointed it at anything usual and unusual that I saw at the time. This is one of the pictures I took.. I like the light on the street lighting.

Thank you very much for your visits, for your comments and for the fav's. on yesterday's picture.