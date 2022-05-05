Previous
IN THE QUEUE by sangwann
IN THE QUEUE

Waiting, waiting! : Me: “Shall we go to some other place and return later?”
Christine, Mary Grace and Joe: “Better wait. The queue will increase the later we come.”
Five minutes pass – no movement yet.
Me”: “Let’s go see something else and return immediately after! ”
The others:: “No we wait!”.
Another 5 minutes pass.
Me : “Let’s go and have a coffee at least.”
The others: “No, it’s either now or never.”
Conversation (in my mind only) while waiting to enter the Doge’s Palace in Venice. Actually, we didn’t have to wait long to go in but I really hate being in a queue.
As a consolation I had my camera and I pointed it at anything usual and unusual that I saw at the time. This is one of the pictures I took.. I like the light on the street lighting.
Thank you very much for your visits, for your comments and for the fav's. on yesterday's picture.
5th May 2022 5th May 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
A wonderful capture of these beautiful silhouettes.
May 5th, 2022  
Corinne ace
It s a nice view to wait
May 5th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
A lovely capture, especially for a boredom shot! The lights are so elegant,
May 5th, 2022  
