Photo 4172
NOTRE DAMEDE SABLON
Titular statue of the madonna. From our 3rd day in Brussels.
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
4165
4166
4167
4168
4169
4170
4171
4172
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful statue.
July 20th, 2022
