THE EARLY BEE by sangwann
Photo 4280

THE EARLY BEE

Back to my Sicily holiday pictures – Day 4, 20th July, 2022
Was out early in the morning again but this time I changed direction, instead of going to the promenade along the coast I walked up the road with fields full of lemon trees on each side. I saw that these cute little flowers on a bush along the road had attracted this single bee, so I aimed the camera and took two shots as the bee flittered from one flower to the other.
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
