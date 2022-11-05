THE EARLY BEE

Back to my Sicily holiday pictures – Day 4, 20th July, 2022

Was out early in the morning again but this time I changed direction, instead of going to the promenade along the coast I walked up the road with fields full of lemon trees on each side. I saw that these cute little flowers on a bush along the road had attracted this single bee, so I aimed the camera and took two shots as the bee flittered from one flower to the other.

