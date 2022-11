LEMON TREES AS FAR AS THE EYES CAN SEE

i had not intended of posting this shot because it is not a perfect merge. I'm posting it for my friend Phil Howcroft who wanted to see the lemon trees around the area we were staying in in Sicily. Took the shot from the roof terrace of our guest house where we had breakfast each day. Not all the trees are lemon trees, but most of them are.

