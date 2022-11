THE GÖTHEBORG (4)

Hej då Göteborg (Good bye Göteborg). Doesn’t mean I know the language. Got the words from Google Translate so forgive me if I am wrong.



I made an effort to be there to watch the Götheborg sail away. I chose a location just below Fort St Elmo on the Valletta side of Grand Harbour. This is a final sequence of shots as the galleon was assisted out of the harbour by the harbour pilot.

Thank you for all your views, comments and fav's on this short series of pictures of the galleon's stay in Malta.