THE GÖTHEBORG (3)

Making preparations to sail away.

Went again two days later, hopefully, to see the Götheborg sail out of the harbour on wind power and assuming it would leave in the morning. Instead the sailors where folding the rigging and it looked like the time to leave was still hours away. So I asked a security guard at the gate at what time the ship would be sailing out and he was kind and prompt to tell me it would be at 4.00 in the afternoon. So, after taking some more shots I left with the intention to return in the afternoon to watch it leaving port.

Did I go back in the afternoon? I leave it to you to guess if I did or not.

