A TASTE OF ETNA

From me and my family’s Sicily holiday pictures – Day 4, 20th July, 2022.

This is just a taste of Etna because we went again and I will post more shots then.

Ready from Zafferano we drove (not me, I was comfortable in the back seat with camera in hand ready to take a shot at anything I saw) up to Etna. We spent some time at the base of the cable car that takes you up to the highest possible point from where you have to take a jeep ride to get to the main crater. The view of the cable car line brings memories from around 45 years ago, It was then that together with my son Jean-Pierre who was only 7 years old that I went up to the cable car landing but I didn’t take the jeep ride. We had left Christine with Denise and a friend with his family behind us because they were not interested to climb up there and I wasn’t comfortable to have them waiting for me for long.

