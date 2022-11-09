4282

From my and my family’s Sicily holiday pictures – Day 4, 20th July, 2022.

Another collage – sorry for that. But I am trying to rush with this series A I have many more pictures which I would like to share.

A boat cruise along the coastline was the next thing we had planned for the day so we didn’t stay long on Etna. Silvio, our Guest house owner, introduced us to the owner – Antonio, if I’m not mistaken - of this sturdy boat which we boarded at Pozzillo, a very small village with an even smaller harbour. We had the boat to ourselves, except for Antonio.

Except for the two pictures on the right, these are just a few shots I took along the route. The rock formations, mostly of lava from Etna were very interesting

At one time Antonio stopped the boat to give us some time to have a swim. I was in first followed by Max. Ian, Max’s father joined us later. The others preferred to stay on the boat. JP (Jean-Pierre) my son took the photos of us in the water.

Many thanks for your views, comments and fav's. They are always appreciated.