MY BEST SHOT OF THE DAY

From my and my family’s Sicily holiday pictures – Day 4, 20th July, 2022.

Our boat trip continued by sailing out to sea looking for dolphins. This was a treat from Antonio as it wasn’t part of the excursion. We saw several dolphins when we were a good distance from land but this is the best view and picture I took. The mountain is again Etna but the top is hidden behind the forming clouds.

