PRICKLY PEARS

Shot taken some weeks ago when I went walking in the Ġnejna Bay area.

The prickly pears were still with fruit as Summer was lingering on. Today the sky is dark and it is raining heavily like it did for most of the time this week. I have some bulbs to sow and been waiting for long to do that. Woke up this morning to do that first thing in the morning despite the fact that the soil is still soggy but it started raining immediately.

Spending too much time in front of tv watching the World Cup – so many sursprises till now, including the draw between England and the U.S.A last evening.

