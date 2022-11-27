QARRABA BAY

This is Qarraba Bay. Shot taken some weeks ago when I went walking in the Ġnejna Bay area.

This bay is only accessible by boat. The cliffs are of Blue Clay and very gritty and steep but when I was a teenager our club organized a day’s outing to this place. We slid down the cliffs not considering that we had to go up again. It was very hard getting up again and we had to use ropes to bring up the girls and those less adventurous who were with us.

