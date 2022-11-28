MONUMENT IN STONE FOR STONE

Shot taken some weeks ago when I went walking in the Ġnejna Bay area. On my way back to my car I saw this group of stone bricks arranged according to someone’s imagination. I named it In Stone for Stone because it looked strange there in the middle of nowhere. Had to be careful not to make a false step and fall, smashing my camera and breaking an arm or a leg because there would be no one around to help me but I have seen worse

